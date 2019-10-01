Newport Asia Has Cut By $43.33 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Stake; Applied Materials (AMAT)’s Sentiment Is 0.87

Newport Asia Llc decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 82.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc sold 370,300 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 79,300 shares with $9.31 million value, down from 449,600 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $35.55B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $102. About 1.64 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Caixin: Pear Video Secures Funding From Tencent, Baidu; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Rev $3.33B; 22/05/2018 – Baidu Drops for Fourth Day in a Row: Chinese ADRs Tuesday; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business; 18/03/2018 – Chinese search giant Baidu’s video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 billion US IPO; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 301 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 345 decreased and sold positions in Applied Materials Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 706.95 million shares, up from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Applied Materials Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 59 Reduced: 286 Increased: 198 New Position: 103.

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $46.21 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 15.82 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Abrams Bison Investments Llc holds 11.66% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. for 2.51 million shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc owns 148,650 shares or 4.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stanley Capital Management Llc has 4.75% invested in the company for 219,900 shares. The New York-based Tiger Management L.L.C. has invested 4.66% in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.65 million shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $702.05 million for 16.45 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $50.02. About 6.80M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has risen 3.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $14800 highest and $11800 lowest target. $132.67’s average target is 30.07% above currents $102 stock price. Baidu had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14800 target in Friday, August 9 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, August 21.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)