Newport Asia Has Cut Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holding as Share Value Declined; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $87.62. About 962,352 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT HAS TWO-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, TWO ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $472 MLN; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Sees FY18 Rev $10.25B-$10.65B; 30/05/2018 – Leidos Launches the Leidos Alliance Partner Network; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $176.69. About 8.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL…; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $168.31 million for 18.41 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Inc reported 1,832 shares stake. 93,812 are owned by Comerica Bank. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% or 52,148 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 4,614 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,536 shares. 30,680 were reported by South Dakota Investment Council. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 60,847 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 7,187 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Moreover, Pictet North America Advisors has 0.18% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 33,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 18,250 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Lpl Limited Co accumulated 8,013 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 38,588 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 13.81M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Leidos To Participate In The Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Laguna Conference – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos To Participate In The Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15,422 shares to 88,857 shares, valued at $17.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 38,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba earnings: Cloud, B2B provide â€˜insulationâ€™ amid economic concerns – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.15B for 36.21 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.