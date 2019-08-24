Newport Asia Decreased Its Holding in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $1.42 Million as Stock Declined; American Tower (AMT) Holder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Value Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 19,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 69,868 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.77M, down from 89,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.84M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.03 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 25/04/2018 – LVS 1Q SANDS CHINA ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $789M, EST. $769.7M; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Agrees to $1.3 billion sale of Sands Bethlehem

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.42% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 694,404 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited invested in 0.01% or 123,180 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 131,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Voya Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Korea Corporation, a Korea-based fund reported 168,800 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 227,146 shares. Ftb Incorporated accumulated 607 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Accuvest Advsr accumulated 8,117 shares. Becker Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 8,625 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 819,300 shares in its portfolio. Asset Inc holds 14,946 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 2.56M shares. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.21% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43 million for 17.02 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares to 37,678 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).