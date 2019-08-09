Newport Asia Decreased Its Holding in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by $3.62 Million; B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Cut Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Position by $2.49 Million; Valuation Rose

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $160.51. About 7.40 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 04/05/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba Rises; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 23/03/2018 – Chinese companies like Alibaba and Tencent are bringing their investments and technology to the Southeast Asian region, Credit Suisse’s head of emerging Asia economics said; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 91.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management sold 3,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 326 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 3,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $820.48. About 273,763 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Marketing Head Is Out After Struggling to Fix Its Image; 26/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $300 FROM $275; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS NO ILLNESS REPORTS FROM LEXINGTON, KY LOCATION; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle said Wednesday it will shutter its offices in Denver and New York and relocate its headquarters to Newport Beach, California; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Chipotle fires marketing chief nearly two years after cocaine bust; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle’s New CEO Gets Welcome Gift as Sales Exceed Estimates; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Estimated Effective 2018 Full-Year Tax Rate of Approximately 32.5% – 33.5%; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 28/04/2018 – Winning Recipe for Chipotle? — Barron’s

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.03 billion for 35.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can China UnionPay Defeat Alibabaâ€™s Alipay and Tencentâ€™s WeChat Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Stock Is Poised to Rise – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Chipotle, Nutanix And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: FedEx, Netflix, Softbank, Target And More – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What to Look For When Chipotle Reports Q2 Results – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Chipotle Shares Hit New All-Time Highs: The Street Debates What’s Next – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks’ Digital Efforts Are Paying Off Nicely – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 EPS, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $88.49 million for 66.17 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.