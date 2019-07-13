Newport Asia Decreased Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $10.78 Million; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder First Mercantile Trust Co Trimmed Holding by $530,784 as Share Price Rose

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS CO HAS OVER $50 MLN IN FUNDING FROM ALIBABA HONG KONG ENTREPRENEURS FUND AND PING AN INSURANCE; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BigBasket in talks with Alibaba, new investors to raise $300-$500 mln funds – Mint; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

First Mercantile Trust Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 52.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,990 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $487,000, down from 10,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.6. About 3.65M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Walmart in Talks to Strengthen Ties to Health Insurer Humana; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 30/05/2018 – The news comes as the U.S. labor market has been tightening, and Walmart has been sweetening its benefits to retain talent; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesco veteran to head Walmart’s Jet.com as US grocery wars flare; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev Ex-Currency $120.7 Billion; 29/05/2018 – ABC News 4: BREAKING: City of Charleston police are on scene of a reported bomb threat at Wal Mart in West Ashley. #chsnews

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.40 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

First Mercantile Trust Co, which manages about $426.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 5,457 shares to 8,411 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc A by 947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.