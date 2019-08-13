Newport Asia Decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position by $10.78 Million as Valuation Declined; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Holding

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $159.31. About 14.42 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – BEST INC – LIN WAN HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY ALIBABA GROUP TO REPLACE WENHONG TONG AS A MEMBER OF COMPANY’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests another $2bn in south-east Asia’s Lazada; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT SAYS ITS HOSPITAL UNIT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA CHINA’S HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 48.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp analyzed 5,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 5,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 10,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 644,441 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 47,000 shares to 57,240 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 16,373 shares. Moreover, 12 West Cap LP has 5.6% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Knott David M holds 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 500 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp holds 390,198 shares. 17,664 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc. Mutual Of America Ltd Llc owns 1,732 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 223,363 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% or 11,895 shares. Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 10,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Profund Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 26,349 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 2,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock owns 6.43 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 15,030 are owned by Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Ltd Partnership. 50 were reported by Peoples Financial Svcs Corp.

