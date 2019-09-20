Newport Asia Cut Its Stake in Las Vegas Sands (LVS) by $6.35 Million as Stock Declined; As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Valuation Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Has Lifted Stake

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 16.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, up from 65,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.98. About 763,837 shares traded or 46.14% up from the average. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.27M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 3.71 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $391.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 30,000 shares to 1.11 million shares, valued at $188.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 7,012 shares. Martingale Asset L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,712 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has 37,327 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Lp Ca has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). First Interstate Bankshares has invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Davenport Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 721,644 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Virtu Fincl Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,418 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 176,017 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 19,704 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Moreover, Janney Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.86% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 267,506 shares. Next Century Growth Lc stated it has 0.38% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 945,441 are owned by Aqr Ltd Liability Corp. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.17% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 411,482 shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.43M for 18.46 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 8,800 shares to 9,400 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,555 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SUPN shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Street Advsr Nc has invested 0.12% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Macquarie Group owns 1.08M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 108 are owned by First Personal Svcs. The Massachusetts-based Impact Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.74% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Aperio Grp Ltd accumulated 0% or 13,557 shares. Prudential Public Ltd holds 90,855 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 3,039 shares. The Us-based Champlain Invest Prtn Ltd Co has invested 0.44% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 9,356 shares. Citadel Advsr Llc accumulated 0% or 134,555 shares. 7,732 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Glenmede Na owns 0.15% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 1.05M shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks invested in 0.06% or 106,899 shares. 2,600 are owned by Numerixs Technologies.