Newport Asia Cut Its Stake in Baidu (BIDU) as Market Value Declined; As First Intst Bancsystem (FIBK) Market Value Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Position

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 80,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $114.22. About 1.68M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Its Fincl Services Business; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 22/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Baidu $Benchmark 5.5Y +125#, 10Y +160#; 21/03/2018 – Comment: The price of Chinese companies returning to mainland listings

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) by 26.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 39,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 107,906 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, down from 147,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Intst Bancsystem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 175,180 shares traded. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) has declined 5.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FIBK News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC FIBK.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $45; 21/04/2018 – DJ First Interstate BancSystem Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIBK); 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – FIRST INTERSTATE EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – DEAL FOR $21.03 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $99.8 MLN VS $68.9 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM, ENTERS PACT TO BUY NORTHWEST; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM INC – EXPECTS DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL EPS ACCRETION OF 3% IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 82.53% or $2.22 from last year’s $2.69 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $164.51M for 60.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,040.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 1.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FIBK’s profit will be $48.88 million for 13.38 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.17% EPS growth.