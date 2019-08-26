Newport Asia Cut By $8.41 Million Its Baidu (BIDU) Holding; HYPERSOLAR (HYSR) Shorts Increased By 71.55%

HYPERSOLAR INC (OTCMKTS:HYSR) had an increase of 71.55% in short interest. HYSR’s SI was 19,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 71.55% from 11,600 shares previously. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0041. About 740,000 shares traded. HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased Baidu Inc (BIDU) stake by 39.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc sold 51,300 shares as Baidu Inc (BIDU)’s stock declined 32.47%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 80,100 shares with $13.20 million value, down from 131,400 last quarter. Baidu Inc now has $36.34B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $104.27. About 1.56 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Du Xiaoman Will Raise Approximately $1.9B; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi CEO Discusses Price Drop After IPO Debut (Video); 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s USD Notes Final ‘A’; 29/04/2018 – Baidu: Transactions Are Currently Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing

Among 6 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Baidu has $215 highest and $11800 lowest target. $163.17’s average target is 56.49% above currents $104.27 stock price. Baidu had 17 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Buy” rating by Daiwa Securities on Friday, March 8. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by HSBC.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Baidu (BIDU) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Baidu Becomes Oversold (BIDU) – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baidu: ‘China’s Google’ Is Not Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.8% – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Was Baidu, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

HyperSolar, Inc. develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company has market cap of $4.12 million. The firm focuses on developing HyperSolar H2Generator, a self-contained renewable hydrogen production system. It has a 0.68 P/E ratio.