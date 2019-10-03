Newport Asia Cut By $741,600 Its Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Position; INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (IENVF) Sellers Decreased By 22.2% Their Shorts

INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF) had a decrease of 22.2% in short interest. IENVF’s SI was 1.78M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.2% from 2.28 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 456 days are for INFRAESTRUCTURA ENERGETICA NOVA SA B DE (OTCMKTS:IENVF)’s short sellers to cover IENVF’s short positions. It closed at $3.83 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Newport Asia Llc analyzed 20,600 shares as Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)'s stock declined 10.47%. The Newport Asia Llc holds 2.33M shares with $85.84 million value, down from 2.35 million last quarter. Ctrip.Com International now has $18.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.71. About 2.24 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500.

Infraestructura EnergÃ©tica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. develops, builds, and operates energy infrastructure projects in Mexico. The company has market cap of $6.15 billion. It develops and operates various systems for receiving, transporting, compressing, storing, and delivering natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas , and ethane in the states of Baja California, Chiapas, Chihuahua, Durango, Jalisco, Nuevo LeÃ³n, Sinaloa, Sonora, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates approximately 2,900 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines with an aggregate design capacity of approximately 16,501 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd); 10 compressor stations with an aggregate of approximately 586,310 horsepower; 190 km of pipelines with a design capacity of approximately 34,000 barrels per day for the transportation of LPG; 224 km of pipelines with a transportation capacity of approximately 239 MMcfd of ethane; and an LPG terminal in Guadalajara with a total storage capacity of 80,000 barrels.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 40.25% above currents $30.71 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 11 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) on Tuesday, September 10 to “Equal-Weight” rating.