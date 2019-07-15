Newport Asia Cut Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Stake by $10.78 Million; Aon Plc (AON) Stake Lifted by Permian Investment Partners Lp

Permian Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp bought 17,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 858,903 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.62M, up from 841,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.54. About 289,459 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500.

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 58,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.12M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $447.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 12.50 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 12/04/2018 – U.S. Spatial-Analytics Firm Esri, Alibaba Cloud Entered Into Collaborative Agreement; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma Challenges Mark Zuckerberg to `Fix’ Facebook; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 38.27 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.