Newport Asia Boosted Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holding by $4.37 Million; Valuation Rose; Parthenon Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has Boosted by $3.76 Million

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 61,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.26M, up from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $63.73. About 1.99M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 18.76% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AFFIRMED BY FITCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Las Vegas Sands one of America’s Best Employers; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 41,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65 million, up from 20,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.79. About 112,113 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Parthenon Llc, which manages about $549.61M and $447.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,319 shares to 22,208 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,154 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.