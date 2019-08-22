Newport Asia Boosted Holding in Baidu (BIDU) by $70.96 Million; As Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Market Value Rose, Holder Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Lowered Stake

Newport Asia Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 242.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc bought 318,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 449,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.35 million, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.38. About 5.01M shares traded or 24.55% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Baidu’s Ratings Outlook To Stable From Negative; 19/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi Inc, a unit of search engine giant Baidu Inc , has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion, seeking to expand its range of content; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQIYI, Inc; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – QTRLY TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COST WAS RMB 2.3 BLN ($360 MLN), REPRESENTING A 3% INCREASE YEAR OVER YEAR; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Candriam Adds Ecopetrol, Exits SQM, Cuts Baidu: 13F; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 154,728 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 6.50 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Newport Asia Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $646.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 58,900 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $199.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.