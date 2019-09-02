Newpark Resources (NR) Holder Tieton Capital Management Raised Position by $581,760 as Shares Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Valuation Declined, Holder Bailard Trimmed by $385,176 Its Stake

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 5,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 75,896 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07 million, down from 81,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.18. About 5.13M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS PREPARING TO LAUNCH SALE OF NORTH SEA ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NR) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 64,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 587,178 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 522,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 351,662 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.11B for 13.05 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips: Alaska Or Bust! – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “CFO: Occidental Petroleum to sell recently acquired campus in Energy Corridor – Houston Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ConocoPhillips Emphasizes Eagle Ford In Lower 48 Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ConocoPhillips: Key Takeaways From Earnings Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 5,357 shares to 25,305 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals In by 55,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valore (NYSE:AVAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey And Whitney Limited Liability reported 27,616 shares. 2,173 were reported by Hudock Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 18,958 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.62% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6.96M shares. 11,988 were accumulated by Cibc World Inc. Sei Invests owns 512,204 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.12% or 1.28 million shares. Johnson Investment Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 29,194 shares. M Kraus & reported 51,192 shares stake. At Bancorp, a Iowa-based fund reported 10,396 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd stated it has 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Alps Advsr reported 7,320 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt holds 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 9,894 shares. 8,719 are held by Ledyard Bancshares. Daiwa Group Incorporated has invested 0.03% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability has 220,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested in 301 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 47,588 shares. 296,064 were reported by D E Shaw & Co Incorporated. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Company owns 141,341 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 30,983 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0% stake. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.04% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Foundry Partners Limited Company holds 616,790 shares. Etrade Capital Lc reported 65,564 shares stake. Millennium Llc holds 0.01% or 461,320 shares. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Tudor Invest Et Al reported 15,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.