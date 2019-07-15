Newpark Resources (NR) Holder Hillcrest Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $1.91 Million; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Lifted Its Stake

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $265.33. About 1.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Resources (NR) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 212,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 804,936 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, up from 592,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 199,698 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp holds 48,133 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 145 shares. 15,506 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance. Moreover, Perritt Capital Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 23,900 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 368,787 shares. 5.49 million are held by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 249,451 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 3.29M shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). State Street invested in 0% or 2.79M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd reported 14.61 million shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 1.98% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). American Grp Incorporated Incorporated owns 322,983 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greystone Managed owns 49,699 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 31,166 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability holds 549,349 shares. Pioneer Tru Comml Bank N A Or reported 35,170 shares stake. Gradient Investments Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 2,969 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa holds 0.28% or 7,972 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Council stated it has 305,246 shares or 1.6% of all its holdings. Aperio Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Logan Cap reported 25,349 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Vigilant Capital Ltd Liability holds 2.37% or 68,795 shares. Telemus Cap invested in 31,725 shares. Regentatlantic Cap holds 1.03% or 59,833 shares in its portfolio.

