Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)’s Financial Results Comparing With TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Both Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.67 N/A 0.27 28.79 TechnipFMC plc 24 0.89 N/A -4.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Newpark Resources Inc. and TechnipFMC plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Newpark Resources Inc. and TechnipFMC plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% TechnipFMC plc 0.00% -16.5% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. are 4.5 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor TechnipFMC plc’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Newpark Resources Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TechnipFMC plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Newpark Resources Inc. and TechnipFMC plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TechnipFMC plc 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively TechnipFMC plc has a consensus target price of $28.17, with potential upside of 9.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Newpark Resources Inc. and TechnipFMC plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.9%. About 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of TechnipFMC plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% TechnipFMC plc 4.36% 6.41% 15.86% 19.01% -17.37% 40.65%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than TechnipFMC plc.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats TechnipFMC plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and gas projects worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Projects. The Subsea segment offers products, such as trees, manifolds, controls, templates, flowline systems, umbilicals, and flexibles, as well as subsea processing products. This segment also provides subsea services, including drilling, installation, completion, and field services, as well as asset management, well intervention and IMR, ROVs, and manipulator system services; and services for subsea projects comprising front end to decommissioning, field architecture, integrated design, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation services. The Onshore/Offshore segment offers technical, technological, and project management services across fixed, floating, and onshore facilities, as well as offshore services. The Surface Projects segment provides drilling, completion, and production wellhead equipment, as well as chokes, compact valves, manifolds, and controls; treating iron, manifolds, and reciprocating pumps for stimulation and cementing; separation and flow-treatment systems; flow metering products and systems; marine, truck, and railcar loading systems; installation maintenance services; frac-stack, manifold rental, and operation services; and flowback and well testing services. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.