Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Both Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.78 N/A 0.27 28.79 Profire Energy Inc. 2 2.00 N/A 0.12 12.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Profire Energy Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Newpark Resources Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Newpark Resources Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Profire Energy Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Profire Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Profire Energy Inc. 0.00% 13% 11.9%

Risk & Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.46. Competitively, Profire Energy Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Profire Energy Inc. is 8.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.4. Profire Energy Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Newpark Resources Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Newpark Resources Inc. and Profire Energy Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 49%. Insiders held roughly 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.4% are Profire Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Profire Energy Inc. 0.69% -8.18% -7.01% -14.62% -57.06% 0.69%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. was more bullish than Profire Energy Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Newpark Resources Inc. beats Profire Energy Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canadian markets. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniter and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.