Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)’s Financial Results Comparing With PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

We will be contrasting the differences between Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.70 N/A 0.27 28.79 PEDEVCO Corp. 2 12.75 N/A 3.92 0.33

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Newpark Resources Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. PEDEVCO Corp. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newpark Resources Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Newpark Resources Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than PEDEVCO Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Newpark Resources Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% PEDEVCO Corp. 0.00% 163.3% 89.2%

Risk and Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. PEDEVCO Corp.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. are 4.5 and 2.8. Competitively, PEDEVCO Corp. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PEDEVCO Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Newpark Resources Inc. and PEDEVCO Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 0.5%. 2.5% are Newpark Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of PEDEVCO Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% PEDEVCO Corp. -15.69% -35.82% -33.51% -12.24% -44.87% 70.34%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. was less bullish than PEDEVCO Corp.

Summary

PEDEVCO Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Newpark Resources Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 11,538 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in 61 gross wells in its D-J Basin Asset. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Danville, California.