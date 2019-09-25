Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Exterran Corporation (NYSE:EXTN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.78 N/A 0.27 28.79 Exterran Corporation 14 0.34 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Newpark Resources Inc. and Exterran Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Exterran Corporation 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Newpark Resources Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Exterran Corporation’s 1.04 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. are 4.5 and 2.8. Competitively, Exterran Corporation has 1.2 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Exterran Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares and 90.5% of Exterran Corporation shares. About 2.5% of Newpark Resources Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Exterran Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Exterran Corporation 9.64% -4.21% -4.01% -20.82% -50.51% -22.88%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. had bullish trend while Exterran Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Exterran Corporation.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of various products and services for the production and transportation of oil and natural gas worldwide. The company offers contract operations services, including personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies. It also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, as well as integrated infrastructure solutions. In addition, the company designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of oil and natural gas production and processing equipment, such as line heaters, oil and natural gas separators, glycol dehydration units, condensate stabilizers, dew point control plants, water treatment, mechanical refrigeration, and cryogenic plants and skid-mounted production packages for onshore and offshore production facilities; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment, as well as custom-engineered and built-to-specification production and processing equipment, and pre-packaged compressor units. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.