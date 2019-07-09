Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Reaches $6.97 After 6.00% Down Move; Goodhaven Capital Management Raised By $474,474 Its Systemax (SYX) Stake

The stock of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 239,612 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New ChairmanThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $630.83 million company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $6.55 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:NR worth $37.85 million less.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased Systemax Inc (SYX) stake by 11.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc acquired 21,567 shares as Systemax Inc (SYX)’s stock declined 11.43%. The Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 216,814 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 195,247 last quarter. Systemax Inc now has $789.22 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 43,794 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 9.88% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 21,620 shares to 72,380 valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 79,910 shares and now owns 198,211 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 827,570 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Com holds 129,424 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 54,530 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 16,507 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,749 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 1,128 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital invested in 333,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 30,100 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 269,725 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 1.31M shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can accumulated 2,011 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,706 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 12,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.12 per share. NR’s profit will be $5.43M for 29.04 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Newpark Resources, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 220,195 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Miles Capital stated it has 0.12% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Everence Mngmt owns 0.04% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 26,460 shares. Heartland Advsr reported 1.29% stake. 146,392 are held by Prudential Financial Incorporated. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) or 8,125 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 41,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2,545 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 237,440 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 175,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 235 are owned by Howe Rusling Inc. Sector Pension Investment Board has 83,441 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 417,232 shares. Alliancebernstein L P holds 117,444 shares.