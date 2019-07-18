Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Reaches $6.35 1 Year Low; STUART OLSON CANADA ORDINARY SHAR (CUUHF) Shorts Decreased By 11.65%

STUART OLSON INC CANADA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CUUHF) had a decrease of 11.65% in short interest. CUUHF’s SI was 18,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.65% from 20,600 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 182 days are for STUART OLSON INC CANADA ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CUUHF)’s short sellers to cover CUUHF’s short positions. It closed at $2.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.16 target or 3.00% below today’s $6.35 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $557.51 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. If the $6.16 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.73M less. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.35. About 164,428 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company has market cap of $74.68 million. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects. It has a 7.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Commercial Systems Group segment designs, builds, maintains, and services critical building systems, including electrical and life safety systems, voice, data and communications networks, security infrastructure, and other related building technology systems for the commercial, institutional, light industrial, and multi-tenant residential buildings.

Another recent and important Stuart Olson Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUUHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “DIRTT Environmental Solutions – The Future Of Construction – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2017.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Newpark Resources, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 8,600 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 36,040 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 47,588 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,999 were accumulated by Menta Cap Limited Com. 58,871 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% or 787,738 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 28,992 shares. Miles Capital Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 15,098 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Perritt Cap Mgmt holds 23,900 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Kbc Grp Nv has 0.01% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Services Automobile Association invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 271,950 shares or 0% of the stock.

