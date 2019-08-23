Newpark Resources, Inc. (NR) Reaches $6.26 1 Year Low; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Has 1.03 Sentiment

The stock of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) hit a new 52-week low and has $5.95 target or 5.00% below today’s $6.26 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $563.79 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $5.95 price target is reached, the company will be worth $28.19 million less. The stock decreased 3.99% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 226,456 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C

Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 429 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 415 sold and decreased stakes in Kimberly Clark Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 239.07 million shares, down from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kimberly Clark Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 378 Increased: 321 New Position: 108.

More notable recent Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Newpark Resources +9% despite Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Delivers a Leading Number of 5G New Radio (NR) Protocol Conformance Test Cases Validated by GCF and PTCRB – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluids Business Keeps Newpark Resources Rolling – Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and products primarily to the gas and oil exploration and production industry. The company has market cap of $563.79 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. It has a 28.58 P/E ratio. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold Newpark Resources, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 62,163 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 3.46M shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.09% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Van Eck Assoc has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 63,692 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Raymond James Fin Service Advsrs reported 34,146 shares stake. Citadel Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 33,700 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 1,779 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 12,046 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.17% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Public Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 83,441 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $615.44 million for 19.38 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 180,382 shares. Patten Group Inc. owns 64,290 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 220,943 shares. The Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 2.91% in the stock. Kiltearn Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 807,399 shares.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $47.71 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 26.77 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 806,229 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 02/04/2018 – Halyard Health: Court Reduces Punitive Damages Awarded Against Co., Kimberly-Clark in Bahamas Surgery Center Case; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK NAMES AARON POWELL HEAD OF K-C PROFESSIONAL; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA