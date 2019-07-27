Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) Contrasting side by side

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services businesses, Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.69 N/A 0.27 28.75 Weatherford International plc 1 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Newpark Resources Inc. and Weatherford International plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Newpark Resources Inc. and Weatherford International plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Weatherford International plc 0.00% 148.7% -33.3%

Risk & Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Weatherford International plc’s 122.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.22 beta.

Liquidity

Newpark Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Weatherford International plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Newpark Resources Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Weatherford International plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Newpark Resources Inc. and Weatherford International plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 87.3%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Weatherford International plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 0.93% -15.43% -16.63% -5.81% -26.02% 10.92% Weatherford International plc -19.36% -39.21% -58.96% -72.3% -89.15% -34.6%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. has 10.92% stronger performance while Weatherford International plc has -34.6% weaker performance.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Weatherford International plc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Weatherford International public limited company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multinational oilfield service company worldwide. It offers equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through three business groups: Formation Evaluation and Well Construction, Completion and Production, and Land Drilling Rigs. The Formation Evaluation and Well Construction business group provides managed-pressure drilling, drilling services, tubular running services, drilling tools and rental equipment, wireline services, testing and production services, re-entry and fishing services, cementing products, liner systems, reservoir solutions, and surface logging systems. The Completion and Production business group offers artificial lift systems, and stimulation and completion systems. The Land Drilling Rigs business group provides onshore contract drilling services and related operations, as well as operates a fleet of land drilling and workover rigs. Weatherford International public limited company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.