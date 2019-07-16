Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.64 N/A 0.27 28.75 USA Compression Partners LP 16 2.58 N/A -0.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Newpark Resources Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Newpark Resources Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Newpark Resources Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, USA Compression Partners LP is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Newpark Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor USA Compression Partners LP are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Newpark Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Newpark Resources Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively USA Compression Partners LP has an average price target of $18.6, with potential upside of 2.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 38% of USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of USA Compression Partners LP shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 0.93% -15.43% -16.63% -5.81% -26.02% 10.92% USA Compression Partners LP 5.1% 5.6% 19.07% 22.02% -5.14% 36.59%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. has weaker performance than USA Compression Partners LP

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats USA Compression Partners LP on 5 of the 9 factors.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.