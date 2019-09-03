Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Contrasting side by side

Both Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Flotek Industries Inc. (NYSE:FTK) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.60 N/A 0.27 28.79 Flotek Industries Inc. 3 0.68 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Newpark Resources Inc. and Flotek Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Flotek Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Newpark Resources Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Competitively, Flotek Industries Inc.’s beta is 2.99 which is 199.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.5 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. Its rival Flotek Industries Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.6 and 5.4 respectively. Flotek Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Newpark Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares and 71.9% of Flotek Industries Inc. shares. Newpark Resources Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Comparatively, Flotek Industries Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 5.97% 3.39% 3.81% -8.51% -28.02% 11.06% Flotek Industries Inc. 3.37% -8.08% -13.28% 22.31% -0.32% 181.65%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. was less bullish than Flotek Industries Inc.

Summary

Newpark Resources Inc. beats Flotek Industries Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets. This segment also constructs and manages automated material handling facilities; and manages loading facilities and blending operations for oilfield service companies. The Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, and manufactures citrus oils for food and beverage companies, fragrance companies, and companies providing household and industrial cleaning products. The company also provides reservoir engineering and modeling services for various hydrocarbon applications. It serves pressure pumping service, international supply chain management, and cosmetic companies. Flotek Industries, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.