Newpark Res (NR) Valuation Rose While Jacobs Levy Equity Management Lowered Stake by $3.38 Million; Md Sass Investors Services Raised Its 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $412,880 as Stock Price Declined

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 6,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The hedge fund held 317,916 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88M, up from 311,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 1.02 million shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 92.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc sold 375,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $260,000, down from 403,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $652.05M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.24. About 529,486 shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 10/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Anthony J. Best Named as New Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advsrs invested in 1.91M shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 289,437 shares. 6,057 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Ironwood Inv Management Limited Com has 0.51% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Perritt Capital Inc holds 0.08% or 23,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc invested in 220,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco holds 0% or 541,387 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). D E Shaw And Inc has 296,064 shares. Etrade Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Goldman Sachs Gp holds 0% or 787,738 shares in its portfolio. 15,098 were reported by Miles. Howe & Rusling reported 235 shares stake. Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 91 shares.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc, which manages about $10.42 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 23,620 shares to 182,421 shares, valued at $8.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 26,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,246 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Md Sass Investors Services Inc, which manages about $1.91B and $627.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 370,164 shares to 48,300 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 38,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 339,368 shares, and cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG).

