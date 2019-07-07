Newpark Res (NR) Position Held by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp; Grisanti Capital Management Boosted Its Cigna (CI) Stake by $4.34 Million; Share Value Declined

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp bought 212,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.29M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.14M, up from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $649.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 182,497 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 26.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION OF 77.4 MLN RAND VS 95.2 MLN RAND YR AGO; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q REV. $227.3M, EST. $223.0M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cigna Corporation (CI) by 1084.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 27,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 29,600 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 2,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cigna Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $163.44. About 829,739 shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 12.54% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS – CIGNA HAS OBTAINED FULLY COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SENIOR FUNDING, INC. AND BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ, LTD; 03/05/2018 – Cigna Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.85-Adj EPS $13.25; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms CareCentrix’s B1 CFR, assigns B1 to the proposed credit facility and changes the outlook to negative; 29/05/2018 – AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LTD ANZ.AX – AGREED TO SELL ONEPATH LIFE NZ LIMITED FOR NZ$700 MLN TO CIGNA CORPORATION; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees Debt-To-Capitalization Ratio About 49% After Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – America’s Favorite TV Doctors of America Are Now On-Call; 14/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS CANCELS INVESTOR DAY MTG DUE TO MERGER W/CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – NCPA STATEMENT ON CIGNA’S BID TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – Fitch Places Cigna on Rating Watch Negative on Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 0.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold CI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 717,325 shares or 37.58% less from 1.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Dominion Management Inc has 0.78% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). The California-based West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.32% or 6,765 shares. Yhb Invest Advisors Inc reported 2,161 shares stake. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 88,401 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs accumulated 6,353 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 202 shares. Riverpark Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Ent Fincl Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 77 shares. Sky Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,174 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 9,950 shares. Founders Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,870 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Moreover, And Management has 0.01% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 212 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,572 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Lc holds 14,814 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,930 shares to 10,750 shares, valued at $2.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roku Inc by 11,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,663 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91 billion and $7.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Finl Bancorp Oh (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 48,125 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $57.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 325,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,565 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

