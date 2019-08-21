Newpark Res (NR) Position Has Raised by Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc; Ameriprise Financial Has Raised Holding in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 22,035 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC – ANTHONY J. BEST HAS BEEN NAMED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE MAY 17, 2018, SUCCEEDING DAVID C. ANDERSON; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO

Ameriprise Financial Inc increased its stake in Jm Smucker Co/The (SJM) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc bought 59,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 215,622 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.14M, up from 156,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Jm Smucker Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $113.67. About 76,441 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – L CATTERTON AND THE LANG FAMILY TO SELL AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION TO THE J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – The J.M. Smucker Company Announces Leadership Changes In Pet Business; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker Voluntarily Recalls Specific Lots of 2 Varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats; 24/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 10 Days; 08/03/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER CO IS CONSIDERING A SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS, INCLUDING PILLSBURY- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 23/03/2018 – FDA INFORMED SMUCKER OF 3 REPORTS OF ILLNESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ J M Smucker Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJM)

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 23,607 shares to 12,724 shares, valued at $663,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,160 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Monarch Partners Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.01% or 733,398 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 47,588 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors has invested 0% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). 21,588 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp. Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Parametric Assocs Ltd stated it has 220,195 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% or 28,992 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 28,400 shares. Moreover, Parkside Bancorp & Tru has 0% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 596 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 175,309 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 20,551 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 4.37M shares. Products Prns Lc reported 58,225 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc reported 0.01% stake. Wellington Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.51M shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 250,783 shares to 894,036 shares, valued at $15.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) by 2.82M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.30M shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).