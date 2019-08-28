Newpark Res (NR) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Raised Stake; As Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Stock Rose, Landscape Capital Management Lifted Stake

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 289,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 733,398 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 443,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.70M market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 119,754 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Newpark 1Q EPS 8c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C; 24/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 16/05/2018 – Threadneedle Asset Mgmt Limited Buys Into Newpark Re; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C, EST. 7.6C

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 59.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 26,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 70,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, up from 43,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.17. About 138,758 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $2.69 TO $2.74; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Board Approves $250 Million Share Buyback — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Stephanie Meltzer-Paul Vice President, Digital and Loyalty Marketing; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 27/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61; 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King’s parent took a hit after short-seller Jim Chanos revealed bets against them; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC QTRLY DUNKIN’ DONUTS U.S. COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINE OF 0.5%

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 34,635 shares to 198,626 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 115,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,008 shares, and cut its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

