Newpark Res (NR) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Were Volatile

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 374,761 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since September 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NR) by 49.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 97,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.81% . The institutional investor held 101,328 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $928,000, down from 198,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Newpark Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $594.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 364,553 shares traded. Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) has declined 28.02% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.02% the S&P500. Some Historical NR News: 06/03/2018 Newpark Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES 1Q EPS 8.0C; 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES INC NR.N SAYS ANTHONY J. BEST APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 23/05/2018 – NEWPARK REIT LTD NRLJ.J – FY REVENUE OF 136.5 MLN RAND VS 109.7 MLN RAND YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces Planned General Counsel Succession; 21/05/2018 – Newpark Resources Announces New Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Newpark Announces 25 First-Place Rankings In Annual EnergyPoint Research Customer Satisfaction Survey; 23/04/2018 – DJ Newpark Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NR); 21/05/2018 – NEWPARK RESOURCES NAMES ANTHONY J. BEST NEW CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Natural Resources Exits Newpark Re

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 23.50 million shares to 2.99M shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Advantage Municipal (NYSEMKT:VKI) by 30,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,830 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold KYN shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 26.32 million shares or 6.18% less from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mengis Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 11,537 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Shoker Investment Counsel owns 0.52% invested in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) for 43,769 shares. Covington Capital accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 0.01% in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Cambridge Rech Inc owns 79,714 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 20,097 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,941 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Limited holds 208,291 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 1.04M shares. Citadel Ltd Llc holds 0% or 14,023 shares. 258,544 are held by Whitnell And Com. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN). Vident Invest Advisory Lc reported 194,410 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings reported 0.19% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.09 million activity. $305,234 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) was bought by Baker James C. Richey Albert L also bought $69,500 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 7 investors sold NR shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 101.25 million shares or 15.96% more from 87.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 11,444 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. 100 are owned by Peoples Financial Corp. Northern Corp holds 0.01% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) or 3.21 million shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.3% or 120,570 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 0% or 12,210 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) for 18,000 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 10,060 shares. 57,764 were reported by Linscomb Williams. Menta Cap Lc has 11,999 shares. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.13% in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 33,825 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR). Heartland invested in 1.91 million shares or 1.29% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.08 per share. NR’s profit will be $6.91M for 21.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Newpark Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $555.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 1.04 million shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).