Newmont Mng (NEM) Valuation Rose While First Eagle Investment Management Boosted Stake; Nike Cl B Com Stk (NKE) Shareholder Buckingham Capital Management Cut Its Position by $6.05 Million as Stock Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk (NKE) by 82.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, down from 87,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.76M shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 16/03/2018 – Nike Executive Departures Accompany Reports of Demeaning Conduct; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ACQUIRED CONSUMER DATA AND ANALYTICS FIRM NAMED ZODIAC; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 299,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 12.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.98 million, up from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 5.88M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc by 9,999 shares to 474,351 shares, valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stock Building Supply Holdings by 63,945 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Securities Wealth has 10,096 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Mgmt stated it has 93,763 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Arrow Fincl, New York-based fund reported 22,925 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.43% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Comerica Bank has 0.35% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 506,286 shares. Virginia-based Wealthcare Capital Lc has invested 0% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.39% or 3.60M shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.11% stake. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.49% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 85.79 million were reported by Blackrock. Stack Finance Management holds 2.06% or 203,849 shares in its portfolio. 46,067 were accumulated by Chemical Comml Bank. Bryn Mawr stated it has 0.97% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 56,385 are held by Crossvault Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Weiss Multi reported 11,250 shares.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 75,530 shares to 6.66M shares, valued at $563.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 31,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22.17M shares, and cut its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD).

