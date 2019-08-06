Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake Held by Public Sector Pension Investment Board; Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Holder Pioneer Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $378,000 as Shares Declined

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 61.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 44,476 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 27,476 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 10.24M shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 94,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1. About 23.50M shares traded or 254.13% up from the average. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 15/03/2018 – CEMEX SEES SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM AT UP TO $500M: CEO; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX CAN’T DISCARD DOING SHARE BUYBACK BEFORE M&A: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex says under U.S. DOJ investigation; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO; 15/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX COULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUISITIONS IN MAJOR HIGH-GROWTH MARKETS LIKE BRAZIL OR INDIA IF OPPORTUNITIES ARISE – CEO; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V; 26/04/2018 – Mexican cement maker Cemex quarterly profit slumps; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX LATAM SEES MID-TERM INVESTMENT PIPELINE OF $22B: MUGUIRO; 12/03/2018 – CEMEX Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control

