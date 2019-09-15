Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake Has Upped by King Luther Capital Management Corp; As Texas Instruments (TXN) Stock Value Rose, Leavell Investment Management Cut Holding by $490,200

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 33,760 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, down from 38,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.09M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought 76,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 595,484 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.91 million, up from 519,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.98 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.