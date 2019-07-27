Newmont Mng (NEM) Stake Has Raised by Retirement Systems Of Alabama; Dorsal Capital Management Raised Position in Pvh (PVH) by $6.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 267.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 656,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 902,829 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.29 million, up from 245,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 9.96M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO MILL EXPANSION PROJECT REMAINS SUSPENDED; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION

Dorsal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.27 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 937,704 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 28.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $178 FROM $175; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q EPS $2.13-EPS $2.18; 07/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named No. 1 Apparel Company on CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 7% IN 2018; 28/03/2018 – PVH SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.00 TO $9.10, EST. $8.96; 13/03/2018 – PVH Corp. to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results; 30/05/2018 – PVH 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.28B; 17/04/2018 – PVH CORP -; 28/03/2018 – Apparel-Seller PVH Gets Boost From Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 18,500 shares to 281,500 shares, valued at $142.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Talend S A by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,408 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold PVH shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 69.26 million shares or 1.90% less from 70.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foundry Ltd Liability holds 0.31% or 63,410 shares. 26,721 are held by Elk Creek Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Inc Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 1,812 shares. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 141,211 shares. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 4,612 shares. Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 673,883 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Company stated it has 3,010 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 3,331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn Com has invested 0.09% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Calamos Advsrs Limited Com holds 40,205 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 351,700 shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt, Sweden-based fund reported 34,133 shares. M&T Bankshares Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company has 103,932 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,972 shares to 441,837 shares, valued at $91.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 512,706 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 790,925 shares, and cut its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).