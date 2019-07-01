Newmont Mng (NEM) Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Lifted Stake by $10.24 Million; Crocs (CROX) Shareholder Menta Capital Has Raised Holding by $697,500

Menta Capital Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 322.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,562 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $941,000, up from 8,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.51M shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INCREASED YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court

Global Thematic Partners Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 16.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc bought 292,631 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.02M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.29M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.85. About 4.44 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 8,752 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $42.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $301,788 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider Palmer Thomas Ronald sold $42,663. 5,000 shares valued at $171,368 were sold by Lawson Scott P on Wednesday, January 2. Goldberg Gary J sold $136,520 worth of stock.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $228.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd by 34,976 shares to 30,600 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.02 million activity. The insider SMACH THOMAS J sold 10,000 shares worth $267,100.