Newmont Mng (NEM) Shareholder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.60 Million; Ejf Capital Holding in Fnb Pa (FNB) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 1.68M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 96.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 102,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 210,026 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, up from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 7.82M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. FNB’s profit will be $94.20 million for 8.96 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by F.N.B. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $97,929 activity. On Friday, August 9 the insider MOTLEY DAVID L bought $27,799. Mencini Frank C bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140. CHIAFULLO JAMES D had bought 3,000 shares worth $32,544 on Monday, August 12.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 690,945 shares, valued at $16.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc by 433,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.89 million shares, and has risen its stake in Coastal Finl Corp Wa.

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 76,484 shares to 26,450 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) by 52,329 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,281 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

