Newmont Mng (NEM) Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Holding by $13.82 Million; Caterpillar (CAT) Holding Held by Braun Stacey Associates Inc

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96M, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.73M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 2.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 2,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 96,501 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, up from 93,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 3.55M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – REVISED OUTLOOK RANGE FOR ADJUSTED PROFIT IS $10.25 TO $11.25 PER SHARE FOR FY; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Jump on Strong International Demand; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits Caterpillar: 13F; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in new tariffs on China

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Investors Should Be Excited For Newmont Goldcorp’s Joint Venture With Barrick – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Presents At BMO Capital Markets Global Metals & Mining Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Proposed Nevada Joint Venture With Barrick Gold Help Newmont Realize Better Value? – Forbes” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited reported 0.52% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 2.76M are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 0% or 8,231 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Duncker Streett & Inc invested in 0.01% or 873 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Ameritas Prns Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 9,714 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 296 shares or 0% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 59,926 shares. Amica Mutual Ins owns 20,781 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt Incorporated invested in 6.71% or 895,112 shares. West Family Invests invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares to 401,075 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 808,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,615 shares, and cut its stake in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Caterpillar Looks Set To Report Strong Q2 Performance Across Segments – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Caterpillar: Not Buying Yet, With Some Concerns Mounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Caterpillar’s Q2 Results a Harbinger of Doom for Deere? (NYSE: CAT) (NYSE: DE) – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T) by 11,277 shares to 111,755 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc Com (NYSE:NOW) by 2,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,797 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Services Group Inc invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 0.09% stake. Cordasco Financial reported 1,530 shares stake. Utd Financial Advisers holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 342,354 shares. Hartford Management holds 0.24% or 62,852 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited, Oregon-based fund reported 915 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 292 shares. 25,616 were reported by Cetera Advisors Limited Liability. Amer Intl Group invested in 232,670 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Viking Fund Ltd Com holds 0.15% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 261 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 0.27% or 6,494 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability holds 11,871 shares. Aperio Gp reported 389,839 shares. Cumberland Advsrs, a Florida-based fund reported 3,550 shares.