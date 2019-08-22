Newmont Mng (NEM) Share Value Rose While Fiera Capital Has Raised by $4.84 Million Its Stake; As Newmont Mng (NEM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Boosted Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 1305.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 138,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 148,980 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, up from 10,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 1.20M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96M, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 1.20 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munihldngs Qlty Ii (MUE) by 98,222 shares to 264,581 shares, valued at $3.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 20,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,521 shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sun Life Inc invested in 0.01% or 907 shares. Fosun International stated it has 100,690 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer & has 99,642 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Retirement Systems Of Alabama invested in 902,829 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Hightower Advisors Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Van Eck has 27.84M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amp Cap Limited reported 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Raymond James Svcs Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Prospector Lc reported 1.26% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc owns 0.54% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 42,423 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 7,604 were accumulated by Brighton Jones. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity invested in 0.03% or 149,750 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 445,672 shares to 947,864 shares, valued at $28.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 568,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Barrick Gold: It’s All Clear – Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated accumulated 2,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fukoku Mutual Life Com reported 3,100 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd accumulated 25,000 shares. 10,245 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 8 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.55 million shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 269,863 shares. 12.02M were accumulated by First Eagle Mgmt Limited Com. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 6.14M shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Com accumulated 6,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 23,786 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 42,423 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins has 46,531 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.