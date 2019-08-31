Newmont Mng (NEM) Share Price Rose While Mackenzie Financial Has Lifted Holding; As Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Market Valuation Declined, Ares Management Increased by $747,880 Its Stake

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 60.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 285,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 758,726 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.14 million, up from 473,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 6.79M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 1.89M shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC SAYS EXPECTS TO REPORT DECREASE IN OPERATING INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 COMPARED TO LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL CAN’T ESTIMATE NATURE, AMOUNT OF MONETARY PENALTY; 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 30/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Set Date for 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Teleconference; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL 4Q OIBDAN $186.0M; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades iHeartCommunications’ PDR to D-PD following bankruptcy filing; Ratings to be withdrawn; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Delays Form 10-Q, Expects Filing on May 22; 12/04/2018 – Diös Fastigheter: Diös expands Executive Management with Mia Forsgren, CCO

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.55 million activity. $463,360 worth of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W. 20,000 shares valued at $48,852 were bought by COLEMAN BRIAN D. on Wednesday, August 14. MORELAND W BENJAMIN had bought 400,000 shares worth $913,680. WELLS SCOTT bought $35,442 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest reported 28,100 shares. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 0.11% or 2.70 million shares. Moreover, Aegon Usa Invest Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 8,694 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 39,659 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 49,696 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canyon Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 51,751 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 3.64M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 90,959 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 36,356 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 53,367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO).

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gladstone Invt Corp (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 138,388 shares to 46,381 shares, valued at $538,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Tcp Cap Corp by 493,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,187 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 277,992 shares to 386,736 shares, valued at $58.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYW) by 12,691 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,201 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB).

