Newmont Mng (NEM) Position Increased by Forest Hill Capital Llc; Capital Investment Advisors Has Upped Raytheon Company (RTN) Stake

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 71.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,341 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 4,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.65. About 1.30 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – INCREASED FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES AND EPS; 28/03/2018 – POLAND IN PACT WITH U.S. GOVERNMENT FOR RAYTHEON’S PATRIOT; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 16/04/2018 – Media group FCW honors Raytheon executive Dave Wajsgras with top federal Information Technology industry award; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 29,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 93,850 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.42. About 5.61 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Newmont Mining (NEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Barrick Gold considers $1B expansion of Pueblo Viejo mine – MINING.com” published on May 28, 2019, Mining.com published: “Done deal: Newmont Goldcorp becomes world’s No. 1 gold miner – MINING.com” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining: Second-Quarter Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Will The Proposed Nevada Joint Venture With Barrick Gold Help Newmont Realize Better Value? – Forbes” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 104,579 shares to 288,037 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Smartfinancial Inc by 88,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,337 shares, and cut its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $301,788 activity. Goldberg Gary J had sold 4,000 shares worth $136,520 on Friday, February 1. $122,605 worth of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares were sold by Gottesfeld Stephen P.

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,213 shares to 343,142 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Shs Ben Int In (XLI) by 36,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,682 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Qual Pfd Inc Fd (JPS).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. Lawrence Taylor W also sold $1.84M worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) shares. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693.