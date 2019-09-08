Newmont Mng (NEM) Position Held by Fosun International Ltd; Wilen Investment Management Holding in Delta Apparel (DLA) Decreased by $760,809

Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 374.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd bought 79,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 100,690 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Delta Apparel (DLA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 36,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.29% . The institutional investor held 603,141 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 639,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Delta Apparel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 28,712 shares traded. Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEMKT:DLA) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DLA News: 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q Net $3.63M; 13/03/2018 – Salt Life Launches Branded Craft Beer Line; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION IMMEDIATELY BOOSTING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL – CO’S UNIT SALT LIFE LLC ACQUIRED MAJORITY INTEREST IN A NEW JV TO DEVELOP & MARKET A LINE OF SALT LIFE-BRANDED CRAFT BEER; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL UNIT BUYS DTG2GO FOR $16.35M; 12/03/2018 Art Gun Acquires DTG2Go Business; 12/03/2018 – Delta Apparel Says Deal is For $16.35M Cash and Additional Payments Contingent on Certain Performance Targets; 12/03/2018 – DELTA APPAREL SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING 2009 EPS BY 25C; 07/05/2018 – Delta Apparel 2Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Delta Apparel Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLA)

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spero Therapeutics Inc by 59,000 shares to 103,362 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,324 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.43 per share. DLA’s profit will be $3.30 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Delta Apparel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.43% negative EPS growth.

