Newmont Mng (NEM) Position Held by Anchor Bolt Capital Lp; Moodys (MCO) Holder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Upped Stake

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 9,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 314,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.98M, up from 305,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $213.87. About 180,071 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Kennebunk, Maine Gos; 08/05/2018 – SNCF RESEAU OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – FIAT CHRYSLER, MOODY’S UPGRADES CORPORATE RATING TO ‘BA2’, OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hawaii Port Facility’s Senior Lien Revenue Bonds To A1; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – VOZROZHDENIE BANK DEPOSIT RATINGS CUT TO B3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Glencore Rating May Rise if Upturn Continues: Moody’s — Market Talk; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS HAS CLIMBED FROM RECORD LOW OF 2.5 PCT IN DECEMBER – MOODY’S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five And Downgrades Two Classes Of Lbubs 2006-C6; 28/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS TWO TRANCHES IN 3 SPANISH ABS-SME DEALS; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa1 To Milwaukee Area Technical College District, Wi’s Go Notes; Outlook Stable

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 79.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 394,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 893,521 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.96 million, up from 498,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 4.21 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tompkins accumulated 0% or 40 shares. State Street holds 0.08% or 27.36M shares. 100,617 were reported by Utah Retirement. Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 130,405 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 6,262 shares in its portfolio. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). D E Shaw & reported 505,335 shares. Td Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 390,958 shares. Twin Mngmt has invested 0.39% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Nomura, a Japan-based fund reported 20,931 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 22,766 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 2.74 million shares to 885,646 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Warrior Met Coal Inc by 445,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 947,864 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI).

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19,077 shares to 14,154 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa On Adr (NYSE:VALE) by 2.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.59M shares, and cut its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Management Ma owns 56,916 shares. Pnc Services Gru Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Suntrust Banks stated it has 16,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Underhill Mngmt accumulated 1,300 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 798,478 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Axa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Oakworth Cap Incorporated holds 45 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The invested in 224,437 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 31,425 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Agf Investments reported 971,366 shares stake. Park Oh has 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). First Manhattan accumulated 0.18% or 169,854 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 0.04% or 2,122 shares. Laurion Capital Management Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Bridges Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).