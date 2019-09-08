Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding Has Raised by Bridgewater Associates Lp; Mycio Wealth Partners Decreased Erie Indty Co (ERIE) Stake by $3.44 Million; Stock Price Rose

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Erie Indty Co (ERIE) by 85.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc sold 19,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $599,000, down from 22,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Erie Indty Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $216.13. About 94,080 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 26/04/2018 – ERIE INDEMNITY CO – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $572.2 MLN VS $399.3 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q EPS $1.26

Bridgewater Associates Lp increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp bought 11,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 69,773 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 58,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.66. About 7.00M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Mgmt holds 0.41% or 27,526 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Com owns 1,251 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has invested 0.1% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Amica Mutual Insur stated it has 20,781 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc reported 62,405 shares. Pettee Investors holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 24,134 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 19,360 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 2,560 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 28,086 shares. Knightsbridge Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 198,250 shares or 5.41% of the stock. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,220 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pggm accumulated 943,360 shares. Washington Trust invested in 0.07% or 40,100 shares. Greatmark Partners invested in 0.09% or 7,590 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 2.42M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 868,470 shares to 655,652 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,620 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG) by 22,818 shares to 107,980 shares, valued at $17.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWI).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $185,038 activity. 686 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) shares with value of $165,024 were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold ERIE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 14.68 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0% stake. 2,821 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 84,969 shares. Iowa-based Cambridge Invest has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Sandy Spring Bankshares holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs holds 5,752 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv owns 0.01% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 84,573 shares. Earnest Lc owns 2 shares. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.03% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 15,400 shares. American Interest Grp Inc holds 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) or 540 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 1.00M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc holds 23,977 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 5,388 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.06% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 272,075 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).