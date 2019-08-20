Newmont Mng (NEM) Holder Forest Hill Capital Has Raised Its Position; Act Ii Management LP Upped Holding in Comcast New (CMCSA) by $975,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 190,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 9.51 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 25/04/2018 – Comcast is shifting focus to its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting weighs on its legacy cable division; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP CMCSA.O – COMCAST CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES THAT ACQUISITION WILL COMPLETE BEFORE END OF 2018; 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST- INTENDING TO MAKE FURTHER COMMITMENT NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR 5 YEARS, TO HELP ENSURE MEDIA PLURALITY IS SUSTAINED; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) by 46.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 29,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 93,850 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, up from 64,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mng Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 4.91 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Mining: Six Construction Contractors Dead in From April 7 Accident; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “After Big Gains Already, One Analyst Sees Barrick Gold Rising Much Higher – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cramer Weighs In On AbbVie, Six Flags And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $325.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 14,697 shares to 89,322 shares, valued at $3.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in South St Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 54,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,910 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can a Fourth Gate Help Universal Studios Florida Topple Disney? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comcast Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: SU, OKE, SYF, HSY, CMCSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $120.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 25,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group I (NASDAQ:NXST) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,246 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).