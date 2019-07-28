Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Shares Declined While Canal Insurance Company Has Lowered Position by $1.05 Million; Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Value Rose While Blackrock Has Increased Holding by $140.93 Million

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 10.40M shares traded or 15.70% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Net $192M; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – AHAFO MILL EXPANSION FIRST PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED IN H1 2019 WITH COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION EXPECTED IN H2 2019; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 520,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937.00M, up from 2.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $6.93 during the last trading session, reaching $352.67. About 149,708 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 31/05/2018 – FICO Survey: UK Car Buyers Ready for Digital Financing – But Adoption Is Slow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Net $32.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP FICO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.15, REV VIEW $996.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mgmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Freestone Capital reported 132,083 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Holdg reported 0% stake. Greatmark Prtn Inc accumulated 7,590 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.11M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has invested 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 1.55M are held by Strs Ohio. Mariner Llc holds 0.01% or 28,350 shares in its portfolio. Comm Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 31,654 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board reported 44,476 shares. Jennison Limited Com invested in 517,514 shares. State Street invested in 0.08% or 27.36M shares. Westport Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.13% or 5,505 shares. Hollencrest owns 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 16,200 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $179,183 activity. Another trade for 1,250 shares valued at $42,663 was made by Palmer Thomas Ronald on Friday, February 1.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Ord by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Res Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 140,470 shares to 9.50 million shares, valued at $449.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Domo Inc by 557,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 42,619 were reported by Congress Asset Ma. Principal Financial Grp Inc has 295,801 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,800 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Com has 20,000 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 119,946 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 26,840 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Aperio Gru Limited Company holds 12,074 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Alps Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 3,103 were accumulated by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd. Victory Inc owns 261,022 shares.