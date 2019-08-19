Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Shareholder Canal Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Strategic Global Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $2.29 Million as Stock Rose

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 1.55M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 368.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 28,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93 million, up from 7,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.77. About 2.40 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 22/03/2018 – SHIPT – CO, TARGET CORPORATION WILL BEGIN SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN PHILADELPHIA, PA. BEGINNING APRIL 5, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 24/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Partnership With Noreen Taylor, CEO of Donore by The Organic Face

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Target (TGT) Q2 Earnings is Likely to Improve Y/Y: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl’s – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 5,303 shares to 33,894 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972 shares, and cut its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.15 million for 23.30 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sunpower Ord (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 100,000 shares to 160,000 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 10,879 shares. Natixis Advisors LP holds 112,576 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny accumulated 30,540 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 321,407 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 2.03 million shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 19,630 are owned by Everence Cap Management. Mackenzie has 758,726 shares. The California-based Personal Capital has invested 0.22% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 508,429 are owned by Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Com. D E Shaw & accumulated 505,335 shares or 0.02% of the stock. James Invest has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Take Advantage of Next Gold Price Rally With Newmont Goldcorp – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newmont Mining Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “More Market Calls Returning for $2,000 Gold Ahead – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 17, 2019.