Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Holder Canal Insurance Company Trimmed Its Position by $1.05 Million; Winch Advisory Services Increases Position in Microsoft Com (MSFT)

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.1. About 5.15 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Releases Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT SAYS AHAFO & AKYEM MINES RESTARTED AFTER ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – OPERATIONS HAVE RESTARTED AT BOTH AHAFO AND AKYEM FOLLOWING EXTENDED SAFETY DISCUSSIONS AND RISK ASSESSMENTS WITH EMPLOYEES; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 49,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $135.91. About 22.65M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft announces first renewable energy deal in India; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,814 shares to 410 shares, valued at $33,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 5,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,075 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 30.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $363.77M for 22.15 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 258.33% EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Ord (NYSE:CVS) by 70,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Ord (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 119,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Ord (NYSE:ABBV).

