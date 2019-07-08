Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) Holder Canal Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Micron Technology (MU) Holding Lifted by Tekne Capital Management Llc

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Ord (NEM) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Newmont Mining Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 1.24M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has declined 22.12% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 201.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 357,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 534,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, up from 177,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.02. About 10.02 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 21/05/2018 – MU SEES 3Q ADJ. REV. $7.7B-$7.8B, SAW $7.2B-$7.6B, EST.$7.47B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. NEM’s profit will be $221.30 million for 35.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enersys Ord (NYSE:ENS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion:S&P 500 Bear 3X.

