Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake Upped by Hexavest Inc; Enbridge (Put) (ENB) Stock Declined While Citigroup Trimmed Its Holding

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 167.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 1.42M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, up from 844,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.89. About 7.08M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – Operations restarted at Newmont’s gold mines in Ghana -spokesman; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – IN RESPONSE TO ACCIDENT ON SATURDAY, NEWMONT TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT BOTH ITS AHAFO AND AKYEM MINES IN GHANA; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (Put) (ENB) by 73.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 88,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 32,532 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 120,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 2.95 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE ANTICIPATES A MINIMAL AMOUNT OF CASH TAXES ARISING FROM SALE OF RENEWABLE ASSETS; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO – COMPLETES INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF RECOMMENDATIONS OF MINNESOTA ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC ENB.TO ENB.N SEES STRONG INTEREST IN SALE OF CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS THAT COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS C$4.5 BLN ($3.5 BLN); 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets in North America and Europe; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (Put) (NYSE:AER) by 1.45 million shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $67.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambac Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 907,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 907,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $702.40M for 23.90 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Fincl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 1.99M shares to 266,176 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal Util (NYSE:BMO) by 18,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,413 shares, and cut its stake in Kinross Gold Corp N (NYSE:KGC).