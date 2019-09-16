Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake Has Upped by Cheviot Value Management Llc; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Market Value Rose, Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01M, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.62. About 7.64M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) by 20.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.21M, down from 65,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 3.42 million shares traded or 20.10% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees Nearing Net-Debt-to-Ebitda Target of 2X in FY18; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $6.55-Adj EPS $6.70; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods reports 7.4 pct fall in quarterly profit; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – FOR 2018, CO SEES CHICKEN SEGMENT SALES VOLUME TO GROW ABOUT 3%-4%, ADJ OPERATING MARGINS TO BE SIMILAR TO 2017 AT AROUND 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $40.97 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11 million and $231.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandywine Glob Investment Limited Liability Com owns 2.71M shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 147,399 shares. Axa owns 173,778 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Llc invested in 774,465 shares. Jane Street Group Lc invested in 0.01% or 77,526 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Wilkins Invest Counsel has invested 4.31% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). New York-based Intll Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 828 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,294 shares. Oxbow Advisors reported 89,947 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14,743 shares. Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.21% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Washington Management holds 2.41% or 55,024 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 9,382 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.37 million for 12.83 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare invested 0.02% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 44,184 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 442,406 shares. Montecito Fincl Bank Trust accumulated 0.14% or 5,906 shares. Macquarie Group Inc Limited owns 177,629 shares. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Com reported 7,510 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Amer Group Incorporated reported 0.1% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Of Vermont reported 0% stake. 13,729 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System. Fiera Capital invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). First Interstate National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Catalyst Advisors Ltd, New York-based fund reported 709 shares.